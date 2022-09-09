Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after buying an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 3,884.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after buying an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Align Technology by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,730,000 after buying an additional 325,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.13. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

