Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. 288,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,759,670. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average of $174.33. The firm has a market cap of $446.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $383.79.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

