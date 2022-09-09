Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after buying an additional 943,271 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after buying an additional 914,343 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,570 shares of company stock worth $89,311,945 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

MRNA traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.02. The company had a trading volume of 48,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,646. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.52. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.