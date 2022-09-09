Stevens Capital Management LP Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,610. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.