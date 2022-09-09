StockNews.com Downgrades Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of SR opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 34.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after buying an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Spire by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 336,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spire by 68.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

