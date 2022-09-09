StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NTUS stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

