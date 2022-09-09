StockNews.com Lowers Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Sell

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWONK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 679,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,144. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 421.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

