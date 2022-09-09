Strike Price Tops $18.84 (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.84 or 0.00088518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Strike has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $63.01 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.47 or 0.99992554 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036493 BTC.

About Strike

Strike (CRYPTO:STRK) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,834 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

