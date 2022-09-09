Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 910,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,233. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $19.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,978 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,807.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 370,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

