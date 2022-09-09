Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.49

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.
