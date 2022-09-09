Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 319 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $10,485.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,314.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $16,852.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $32,979.96.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.79. 248,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,895. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 282,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 65,269 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 108,965 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

