Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. 13,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $74.93.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

