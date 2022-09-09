Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 116,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,323,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.75 and had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.25. Suzano had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suzano by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Suzano by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

