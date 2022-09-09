Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 13,469 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 232.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,494,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

