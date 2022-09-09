Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 182.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 747,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,624,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $401.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

