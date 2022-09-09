Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. 94,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,775. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.