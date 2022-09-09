Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 1,369 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Target by 265.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 30.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,587 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $217,226,000 after buying an additional 237,579 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 156,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,159. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

