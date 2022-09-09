Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 121,198 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.16 during midday trading on Friday. 3,518,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17.

