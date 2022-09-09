Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

SNPS stock opened at $333.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.00 and its 200 day moving average is $318.42. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $405.33.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

