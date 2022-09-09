SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.30). Approximately 2,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.32).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “coverage pending” rating on shares of SysGroup in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

SysGroup Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.16. The firm has a market cap of £13.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,500.00.

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed IT and cloud hosting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed IT Services and Value Added Resale. The company offers public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as virtual private cloud, PCI-DSS hosting, cloud desktop, and SysCloud services; managed IT services comprising managed cloud, managed infrastructure, managed IT support, managed virtual desktop, managed office 365, managed AWS, and managed azure; disaster recovery, sys-assure 365, and back up services; and IT security services, such as penetration testing, endpoint security, DDOS, email security, security awareness training, firewalls, multi factor authentication, and GDPR automation services.

Featured Stories

