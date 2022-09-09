Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 127,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $2,804,059.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,781,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,085,873.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 255,564 shares of company stock worth $5,553,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

