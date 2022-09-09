Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 6.4 %
TNDM traded up $3.37 on Friday, hitting $55.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,558. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -254.45 and a beta of 0.95.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
