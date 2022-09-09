Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,759. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

SKT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.