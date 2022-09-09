Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,159. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.05. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

