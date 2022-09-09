TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87,512 shares during the period. TechTarget comprises 3.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $32,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TechTarget by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $63.77. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,309. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

