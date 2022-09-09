Tekla Capital Management LLC Buys 42,096 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,096 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 2.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $60,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Cowen lowered their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

NYSE:SYK opened at $220.28 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

