TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$34.50

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on T. UBS Group raised their price objective on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.68.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$28.84 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$27.34 and a 52 week high of C$34.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The company has a market cap of C$40.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.73%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

