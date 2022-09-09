Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $194.00

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 194 ($2.34), with a volume of 12210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.40).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Ten Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02. The firm has a market cap of £131.77 million and a PE ratio of 3,206.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.09.

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.