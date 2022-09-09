Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.08. Tennant has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tennant by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tennant by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 5.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tennant by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 36.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

