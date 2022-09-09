The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 180,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 412,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 284,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,762. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.