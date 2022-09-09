The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of DSGX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
