The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $123.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DSGX opened at $67.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DSGX. CIBC downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

