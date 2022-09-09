The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 724,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,329 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 0.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $197,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

EL traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.93. 10,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,603. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.25.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EL. UBS Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.