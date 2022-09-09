The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $235.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group to $235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.20.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $327.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

