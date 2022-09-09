The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $83,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.64.

NYSE SO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.60. 97,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,943. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

