The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $63,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.95. 308,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,714,946. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

