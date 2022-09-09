Theleme Partners LLP Has $884.72 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 28.3% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Theleme Partners LLP owned 0.48% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $884,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,697. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.