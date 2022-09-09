Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $4,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $566.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

