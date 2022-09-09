TheStreet Upgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to B

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE JCI opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

