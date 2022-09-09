Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLYS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

TLYS stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $205.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

