TitanSwap Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00005093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $54.96 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00037658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004291 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.87 or 0.99197101 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00038652 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org/#.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

