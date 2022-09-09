Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.04 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $10.04 or 0.00047245 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $31.37 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

TORN is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash. The official website for Tornado Cash is tornado.cash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

