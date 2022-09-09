Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1713 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRMLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$91.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

