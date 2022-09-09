Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 178,598 call options on the company. This is an increase of 27% compared to the typical daily volume of 140,262 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,958,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after buying an additional 83,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of GME traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,792,390. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

