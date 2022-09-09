Traders Buy High Volume of Nikola Call Options (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 135,690 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 83,282 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 106.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nikola stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 638,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,966. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. Nikola has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.06.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

