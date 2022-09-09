Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 98,750 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 64,214 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

NYSE:PINS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 894,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,826. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

