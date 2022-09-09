Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 98,750 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 64,214 call options.
In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock worth $10,308,331. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PINS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 894,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,922,826. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
