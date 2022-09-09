Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

