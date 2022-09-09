Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 334.40 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 341.30 ($4.12). 534,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 871,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.14).
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 378.20 ($4.57).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.67.
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
