Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 334.40 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 341.30 ($4.12). 534,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 871,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.14).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.85) to GBX 371 ($4.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 354 ($4.28) to GBX 420 ($5.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.26) to GBX 470 ($5.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.23) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 378.20 ($4.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 358.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.67.

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62), for a total value of £38,574 ($46,609.47).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

