Tranche Finance Price Tops $0.0606 (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $21,143.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tranche Finance

SLICE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance. Tranche Finance’s official website is tranche.finance.

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

