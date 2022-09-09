Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRZBF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday.

Transat A.T. Trading Down 0.4 %

Transat A.T. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

