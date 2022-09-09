TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.59 and last traded at $53.02. Approximately 1,942 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 440,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $12,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $96,276.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,344.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $108,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,628 shares of company stock worth $7,115,693 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

